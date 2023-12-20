HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A head-on crash in Hanover County caused two people to be taken to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were called to Mountain Road near the Ground Squirrel Bridge for a reported head-on collision.

Upon their arrival, the deputies found one driver with minor injuries and another with serious injuries. Both drivers were taken to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.

One vehicle was engulfed in flames.

“Our Traffic Safety Unit and Drone Team were activated to conduct an investigation,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said. “The road will remain closed until the investigation is complete.”

VDOT placed barricades across the section of Mountain Road and established a detour to divert traffic around the area.