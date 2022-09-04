HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

According to Virginia State Police, on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, a truck heading south on I-95 near Lewistown Road ran off the left side of the roadway before hitting the guard rail and overturning into the northbound lanes.

Photo: 8News

Photo: VSP

Photo: 8News

Photo: 8News

Photo: 8News

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

The crash caused all northbound traffic in the area to be reduced to one lane, but 511Virginia shows the lanes have reopened and the backups have cleared.

This crash is still under investigation. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.