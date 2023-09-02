HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were injured and a dog was killed after police say they were in a vehicle which overturned in Hanover County Saturday.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike just before the King William County line at around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Police determined that a vehicle with two people and a dog inside ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned. The dog ran out of the vehicle after the crash and was struck and killed by a passing vehicle. The two people sustained minor injuries.

Photo: 8News

Photo: 8News

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.