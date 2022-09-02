Mechanicsville High School’s mascot on a banner at the game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that, after dozens of interviews, it has completed its investigation into the alleged criminal assaults at Mechanicsville High School.

In consultation with the Hanover Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office charged two juvenile students with simple assault in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-57.

The identities of the two juveniles will be withheld due to their age.

According to a release from the office, an anonymous tip of the alleged assault was first received on Friday, Aug. 19. Deputies took a report of the assault complaint and began an investigation, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is alleged these students are members of the football team,” Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. James Cooper said in a statement last Wednesday. “The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of interviewing multiple individuals.”

The Mechanicsville High School administration was notified of the investigation by police on Friday afternoon.

“It should be noted, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was the only entity conducting the criminal investigation,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office reads. “Due to misinformation circulating within the community, the Sheriff’s Office would also like the public to know that we never provided any recommendation or input into the suspension of the Mechanicsville High School football season as that would be outside our scope.”

On Tuesday, Mechanicsville High School Principal Charles Stevens sent a note to families, faculty and staff asking for patience during the suspension of the football season.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.