HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to a series of diesel thefts.

During the months of October and November 2022, diesel was stolen from vehicles and storage tanks across multiple businesses throughout Hanover County and the metro Richmond area.

According to authorities, evidence was collected during an investigation that led to the identification of two suspects.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Clinton Perkins, 45, of Richmond, and Jahviell Perkins, 22, of Richmond, were arrested by investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Perkins was charged with five counts of grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny and 13 counts of vehicle tampering. Jahviell Perkins was charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

The sheriff’s office has shared details of the investigation with area law enforcement partners in order to clear cases in other jurisdictions as well.

Anyone with further information on these cases is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.