HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vaccination clinic offering COVID and flu vaccines will be hosted on Thursday in Hanover County.

The clinic will be hosted from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7235 Stonewall Parkway in the Mechanicsville area of Hanover County.

Attendees are asked to bring ID and health insurance cards to the clinic, although COVID and flu vaccines will also be available for those without insurance or who are underinsured, according to Hanover County officials.

COVID vaccines will be offered for anyone 12 years of age and older and flu vaccines will be available for anyone over 6 months of age.