HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters responded to a large truck that had crashed, and overturned in Hanover County Tuesday, trapping the driver with serious injuries inside.

The dump truck knocked down power lines as it slid down the road, spilling a full load of garbage onto the surrounding area, before coming to rest upside down, in an embankment at 13147 West Patrick Henry Road just after 2 p.m.

The driver was trapped in the truck as a result of the crash, according to police. Firefighters were photographed gathered around the front cabin of the vehicle helping to rescue the driver.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center by med-flight with serious injuries.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all east and west lanes of West Patrick Henry Road near Hickory Oakes Lane were closed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. Police said it is expected the roads around the incident will be closed for an extended period of time while officials clean up trash and debris and removed the truck.

Witnesses said it was extremely windy Tuesday afternoon, and it was possible that a gust of wind forced the vehicle off the roadway.