HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a community meeting Thursday afternoon on an upcoming bridge rehabilitation project on Ashcake Road over I-95 in Ashland.

Beginning in the fall of 2022, Ashcake Road will be closed with detours in place until the project is completed in late fall 2023. According to VDOT, drivers on I-95 can expect nightly single and double lane closures in both directions throughout the duration of the project.

Limited full detours of I-95 are expected between midnight and 4 a.m. for “critical bridge activities.”

To tell the public more about these projects, construction and travel interruptions, VDOT is holding an open house style meeting on August 4 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the VDOT Ashland Residency at 523 N. Washington Highway in Ashland.

People who need help attending and participating in this informational meeting can contact VDOT’s Civil Rights Division at 804-524-6091 or TDD/TTY 711. Questions about the project can be addressed to Brian Ramsey, P.E., area construction engineer, at Brian.Ramsey@VDOT.Virginia.gov or 804-585-3579.