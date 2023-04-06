HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 caused significant delays for drivers in Hanover County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, and was located on I-95 South near the England Street exit in Ashland.

According to VDOT the south left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right shoulder were all closed at one point. There was also a backup of approximately two miles.

All lanes were reopened and the scene was marked clear by VDOT shortly after 7 a.m.