HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to VDOT, The northbound right lane is closed near Kings Dominion Boulevard in Hanover County due to a vehicle fire.

The ramp from Kings Dominion Boulevard to I-95 north is also closed.

There is a 4.5 mile backup as a result of the incident. Crews are asking drivers to use alternate routes and to expect delays.

As of 5:40 p.m. all lanes and the ramp are back open.