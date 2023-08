HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 North near the exit to Kings Dominion Boulevard caused delays Saturday afternoon.

The fire has caused the closure of the north right shoulder, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Delays on I-95 North Saturday afternoon (Photo: VDOT)

At around 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, traffic backups are about 2 miles long.