‘Veterans helping veterans’: Glen Allen man starts junk removal, repurpose franchise to help others

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – A Glen Allen veteran has started his own junk removal and hauling franchise last month, during the pandemic with the goal of helping other veterans and those in the community in need.

Shane Manke was at Berea Baptist Church over the weekend giving furniture away that he’d picked up and repurposed that will benefit at least two families in need.

The message behind the business is a simple: “Veterans helping veterans.”

“It’s such a tremendous blessing, honestly for the community as a whole,” said Berea Baptist Church senior Pastor John Baldwin.

It’s called JDog Junk Removal and Hauling, and Manke takes old furniture he’s picked up and repurposed and gives it back to veterans and then churches to give to families in need.

Saturday — Baldwin says — was one of those times of need.

“We had two particular families that needed beds, that needed some type of dresser, so we were looking around, and before we even finished sending out emails or text messages, all of a sudden I get a text from them saying hey, we have this, do you know anybody that could use it,” he told 8News.

Manke says he researched businesses before starting one amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody is at home. They’re seeing all of these projects that they’ve had for a long time and they’re staring at them day after day after day and they want to get this stuff done.”

It’s just himself, his wife and kids on the team now, but Pastor Baldwin says they’ve helped seven or eight families in the last month or so.

“That sparked people, probably about 70 or 80 people in the church itself who almost want to jump on board with this and say how can we help,” he said.

As for his business, Manke tells 8News as his business grows, he plans to hire veterans on his team to help out.

