HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a fatal crash on Mountain Road in Hanover County has been identified, according to a release from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Police, just before noon on Friday, May 20, deputies were called to Mountain Road near the Ground Squirrel Bridge for a single-vehicle crash. A 2007 Ford Focus had been heading West when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree head-on.

The driver, 83-year-old Ernest Alfred Wright of Montpelier, was pronounced head at the scene. No one else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation.