Driver charged with DUI in deadly head-on crash in Hanover; victims identified

Hanover County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people killed Tuesday in a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan.

Deputies responded to the area of West Patrick Henry Road, east of Tower Road for a two-vehicle crash just before 2:15 p.m. A pickup truck traveling westbound crossed the solid lines and collided head-on with a sedan traveling eastbound. 

The driver and front passenger of the sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victims, 68-year-old Tonna J. McKinney and 20-year-old Shena M. McKinney, on Wednesday.

The driver of the pick-up truck, identified as Ernest Johnston, 41, of Montpelier, was arrested for driving under the influence. He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.  Additional charges are pending.

