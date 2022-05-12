HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover voters will be sent voter registration cards sharing where they should be casting their ballots after the county’s new magisterial district boundaries were approved by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

Most voters are not expected to see changes in their districts and will be able to vote at the same locations, according to the county.

The Hanover County Board of Supervisors adopted a redistricting plan before the Virginia Supreme Court issued its order for new state legislative and congressional boundaries. The county had to make “some minor changes” to its plan after the court’s order, a county spokesperson wrote in a release.

Virginia and localities across the Commonwealth had to undergo the legally required redistricting process to change voting districts using new census data to ensure they reflect the population changes that have taken place over the last decade.

Proposed district data for Hanover’s seven magisterial districts. (courtesy of Hanover County)

The county’s population grew by more than 10,000 since the 2010 census — from 99,863 to 109,991 — in the 2020 census. At least five of Hanover’s seven magisterial districts had to be adjusted for its redistricting plan, but the county assures that only “minor changes” had to be made.

The attorney general’s office reviewed Hanover’s plan and issued a “certification of no objection” to approve the updated districts on May 9.