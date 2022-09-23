HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police Department is investigating a deadly four-car crash that occurred on Interstate 95 in Hanover County Wednesday, Sept. 14.

According to police, 55-year-old Anthony Verret of Pittsville, was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer north on I-95, when he made “an unsafe lane change” near mile marker 93 and hit a 2015 Honda Civic that was being driven by 60-year-old Darlene Salo of Alexandria.

The crash caused Salo to lose control of her car and she spun out, unable to avoid hitting a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner driven by 49-year-old Sulayman Jallow of Stafford, who was also headed north on I-95. Police said this second crash caused Jallow to cross the I-95 median and go into the southbound lanes. It was here where Jallow’s 4-Runner was hit by a 2014 Ford F-250, driven by 25-year-old Thomas Lumpkin of Aylett.

The driver of the 4-Runner, 49-year-old Sulayman Jallow, of Stafford, died at the scene.

Verret, the driver of the tractor-trailer, was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured. He was charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the Ford F-250, Lumpkin, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Salo, the driver of the Honda Civic, was wearing her seatbelt and was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.