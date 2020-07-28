Virtual town hall for Hanover County Public Schools tonight

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools will hold a virtual town hall on Tuesday to address questions about the “Return to Learn” plan.

This town hall will address Hanover’s “Return to Learn” plan, which has received backlash in the past few weeks.

Under this plan, parents can choose in-person or online learning for their child. The choice is binding, but it is up to the parents.

Last week, a group called “Safe Return to Learn” voiced concerns over the in-person option. They said teachers were not taken into consideration and argued virtual learning is the only safe option as the pandemic continues.

Parents on the other side of the argument plan to speak out today. A “Hanover Parents Choice” rally is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Parents will march from Randolph Macon’s campus to the school board office to show support.

The organizer of the rally, Lauren Rhyne, told 8News parents should be able to choose how their student learns. She also said that not every student has access to high-speed internet, so virtual learning isn’t the best option for all.

We are proud to support a school system that has kept the education of all of its students the top priority. The Return to Learn plan was developed after gathering feed back from parents and school staff and consulting guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, The CDC, the VDOE, the Virginia Department of Health and the Governor’s Office. The results of the parent survey significantly influenced the options that were offered. There are areas of our county where high speed internet is not available. Students in these areas cannot access classes if they are only offered virtually. The school system knows this and has shown a commitment to making learning accessible to all by offering two plans so that parents can choose what is best for their child. Hanover has also given teachers the opportunity to teach virtually should they need to do so. The Return to Learn plan was put together by a task force comprised of teachers, support staff, principals, division leaders curriculum specialist, parents, students, and community members. We appreciate the dedication and hard work all of our teachers and staff have and will put into offer our students a high quality education. We commend Hanover County Public Schools for offering parents a choice instead of a one size fits all approach.” Lauren Rhyne, Hanover Parents Choice Rally orgainizer



The town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will last for an hour and a half. Parents can submit questions up until noon today.

