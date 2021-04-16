VSP investigating fatal Monday morning crash in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they are investigating a Monday morning crash that killed one man in Hanover County.

VSP said they responded to the northbound lanes of I-295 by mile marker 37 at 9:14 a.m. on April 12, for a crash.

They said a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling north the interstate but was traveling at a low speed due to a blown-out tire. A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck hit the Mercury in the rear.

After striking the Mercury, the dodge went into the median and hit a tree. The impact of the crash sent the Mercury into the right lane, where it stopped sideways.

VSP said driver of the Mercury, Julian A. Ritch, 60, of Kilmarnock, died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, Juan R. Sanabia, 29, of Bethesda, Md., received non-life-threatening injuries from the incident. Officials said he was wearing a seatbelt.

Police said no charges were filed in the crash and it remains under investigation.