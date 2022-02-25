HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced that Walgreens will invest $34.2 million to establish a Micro-Fulfillment Center for high-value pharmaceuticals at the Atlee Station Logistics Center in Hanover County.

The new facility will have automated machinery to maximize efficiency and allow for a flexible operating model, transforming patient and customer pharmacy delivery services and experience when placing online orders, according to a release by the office of the governor.

The location will create 249 new jobs and Virginia competed with several other states for the project.

“The Walgreens Micro-Fulfillment Center in Hanover County will be located in strategic proximity to all East Coast markets and greater Richmond’s workforce, which will benefit from 249 new jobs,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Walgreens is a household brand that provides critical pharmaceutical and healthcare services and I am proud that Virginia’s outstanding logistics advantages will play a role in enhancing customer delivery.”

“Fulfillment centers like this one in Virginia are dedicated to fulfilling retail prescription orders and play an important role in our effort to create the pharmacy of the future, one that further enables our store pharmacy teams to spend more of their time providing front-line patient care,” said Lisa Badgley, Walgreens Senior Vice President of Operations. “The greater Richmond area was selected due to its favorable business climate, able workforce, and premier location.”