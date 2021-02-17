Wanted: Man accused of using fake $20 bills at Hanover businesses

Hanover investigators are searching for a man accused of using fake money at two businesses within walking distance of each other. (Photos: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators are searching for a man accused of using fake $20 bills at two Hanover County businesses in January.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a report of a person using counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 8100 block of Atlee Road. Shortly after, another incident was reported at a business in the 8300 block of Meadowbridge Road.

The suspect was caught on video surveillance. Authorities described him as a heavyset male, dark complexion, wearing dark-rimmed glasses and a mask. He was also wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket with a neon safety vest and a dark-colored stocking cap.

If you know the suspect, contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.