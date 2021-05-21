Washington Capitals, citizens to help revamp hockey rink in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A roller hockey rink in Hanover County is getting an upgrade — thanks to the Washington Capitals.

The Matthew and Daniel Barton Memorial Rink was built 20 years ago to honor the lives of Doug and Carol Barton’s sons who died at a young age. Both Matthew and Daniel were hockey fans who loved to play the sport.

After 20 years as acting as a multipurpose hockey arena for middle school hockey games, tournaments and pick-up games the rink needs replacements.

The Barton’s has fundraised for the rink in the past, but now they’re coordinating again.

They have collected a total of $19,200, and Doswell Energy Center donated an additional $25,000.

The news about redoing the rink made it to the nation’s capital, and the Washington Capitals decided to invest a whopping $100,000. So, the total amount invested for the rehabilitation of the Barton Memorial Rink to $144,200.

“We are just so thrilled,” said Carol Barton. “We are thankful for all of the support, from the community and from the Board and Doswell Energy and the Capitals. So many people said, ‘tell us what we can do to help’. We are very lucky to have had such support from everyone.”

The Washington Capitals have a youth development program that has helped refurbish street hockey rinks across the region. The money will be used to replace all the rink board, and add fencing and new plastic skating tiles, and possibly a scoreboard.

Street hockey equipment and training will be provided to all Hanover County Public Elementary and Middle Schools as well as Hanover Parks & Recreation.

The Board committed to keeping the facility in its current location (at the entrance to Courthouse Park) and operating for at least 20 more years. They’ve also committed to allowing the Capitals logo to be displayed on the site.

The goal is to finish the project by the end of August.