HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday that engulfed a home in flames.

The house on Polo Pony Court in Mechanicsville was already “heavily involved” when crews arrived after noon on Tuesday, March 29.

Dramatic video taken by a neighbor shows firefighters commencing their initial attack on the fire, with high-pressure water blasts sending shingles flying into the backyard.

(Video courtesy of Chance Lee)

Four engines responded to the fire, according to a department official, but no one was injured in the blaze – and firefighters even managed to save a cat trapped in the house.







(Photos courtesy of the Hanover Fire Department)

The Fire Marshal’s Office is now working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.