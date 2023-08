A water main break caused a section of U.S. Route 1 in Hanover to shut down Thursday, Aug. 24. (Photo: Hanover County)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break caused a section of U.S. Route 1 in Hanover to shut down Thursday morning.

Route 1 was closed in both directions near Smithtown Road as crews worked to fix the issue. Hanover County said drivers in the area would need to find an alternate route.

There was no estimated time of when the road would be reopened.