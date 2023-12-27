HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Forget tossing your Christmas tree in the backyard woods, especially when you can recycle it at any of Hanover County’s six solid waste convenience centers.

Hanover County residents can drop off their trees from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Jan. 31. All solid waste centers will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Christmas trees must be clear of any decorations when dropping them off at the recycling center.

Visit Hanover County’s website for a full list of participating locations.

For additional information, contact Hanover County Public Works at 804-365-6181 or email publicworks@hanovercounty.gov.