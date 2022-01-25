Why is recycling pick-up taking so long in Ashland?

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland residents can expect significant changes to their recycling pick-up schedule through the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA).

CVWMA informed Ashland that, due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19 and winter weather, residents should expect impacts and changes to the recycling schedules.

The next curbside recycling collection in Ashland will occur on Monday, February 7.

Beginning on Feb. 7, the company said it may take two to three days to collect recyclables and encourage residents to leave cans curbside until recycling is collected.