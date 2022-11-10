HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s that time of year again — the holidays are coming to Kings Dominion!

WinterFest is returning to the park beginning on Friday, Nov. 25 and will be open on select evenings until Jan. 1, 2023, with plenty to do and see.

The entire park will be decked out with holiday lights, hundreds of Christmas trees, and festive décor. Each night of the event, guests can enjoy the highlight of WinterFest with the Wonderland Parade, which features holiday floats, over 100 singers and dancers and even Santa Claus himself.

You can also sit back and watch live holiday-themed shows, including Four Drummers Drumming and Cool Yule Christmas, seek some thrills with 20 rides, or enjoy a few holiday treats, from unique peppermint funnel cake and cranberry orange turkey legs to holiday classics like gingerbread and pumpkin pie.

While entry to Winterfest is included with the regular ticket price, guests can also pay for extra experiences, like decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus, skating on the “Snowflake Lake” ice plaza at the International Street Fountain or taking a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

The season will wrap up with the Family Fun New Year’s Eve Event on Dec. 31, which will feature family-friendly live entertainment and fireworks at midnight.

Up-to-date hours of operation are available on the Kings Dominion website, along with a complete listing of shows and attractions and a place to advance-purchase tickets.

