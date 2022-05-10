HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was arrested by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office following the stabbing of a male family member on Sunday, May 8.

At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the 6300 block of Wedgewood Road for a reported domestic dispute.

Upon their arrival, deputies located an adult male with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was immediately administered medical treatment and subsequently transported by Hanover Fire-EMS to VCU Medical Center.

Deputies later arrested 66-year-old Lydia Dianne Ford of Mechanicsville in connection with the stabbing.

Lydia Dianne Ford (Photo courtesy of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Ford was charged with a felony count of malicious wounding and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery of a family member.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140. Or, for anonymous tips, call the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or us the P3 Tips mobile app.