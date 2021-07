Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on I – 95 at the 91mm Saturday night. Photo: VSP

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was ejected from an SUV during a crash on I-95 south Saturday night.

Virginia State Police said Lafonda R. Eppes of Crewe was one of the passengers of a silver Dodge Durango that ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail in the median. The SUV flipped over several times.

Police said Eppes was not wearing her seatbelt. She died at the hospital from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.