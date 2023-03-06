HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate after a woman was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, deputies were called to the 7200 block of Brooking Way for a single-vehicle crash.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a 2008 Mazda four-door sedan had been traveling on Brooking Way when it left the roadway and collided with a tree head-on.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle — now identified as 39-year-old Cassie Theresa Sampson of Ashland — was transported by Hanover Fire-EMS to VCU Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hanover County investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Cassie Theresa Sampson during this difficult time,” said Lt. James Cooper of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.