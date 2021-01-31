Woman killed in Saturday night crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Hanover County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as 27-year-old Jane Vaughan. She was a traveling west in a 2009 Acura sedan in the eastbound lanes of the 5200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. While traveling the wrong direction, the Acura collided head-on into a 2008 Nissan sport utility vehicle.

HCSO says the driver and passenger of the Nissan suffered non-life threatening injuries and were take to the VCU Medical Center.

It is not clear at this time what circumstances led to the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events