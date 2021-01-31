Woman killed in Saturday night crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as 27-year-old Jane Vaughan. She was a traveling west in a 2009 Acura sedan in the eastbound lanes of the 5200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. While traveling the wrong direction, the Acura collided head-on into a 2008 Nissan sport utility vehicle.

HCSO says the driver and passenger of the Nissan suffered non-life threatening injuries and were take to the VCU Medical Center.

It is not clear at this time what circumstances led to the accident.