HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after a woman was found with a gunshot wound at a Waffle House in the Mechanicsville area of Hanover County.

At 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight that was occurring at a Waffle House — located at 7400 Sandy Lane.

Once on scene, deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. The woman was taken to MCV Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said that as a result of the preliminary investigation, two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

One suspect was arrested for obstruction of justice and the other suspect was arrested for malicious wounding.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact investigators at 804-365-6140.