World War II airplanes offering once-in-a-lifetime experience at Hanover County Airport in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five vintage warbirds from World War II will be visiting the Richmond area this summer.

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is bringing the planes to the Hanover County Airport for a special show happening July 17-18.

The five warbirds, the CAF says, represent the progression U.S. Army and Navy officers would follow in becoming pilots in WWII.

If you’d like to fly in one of the planes, you can purchase tickets in advance. Seats start at $99. Any seats not sold out will be available the day of the event.

To book a flight, head over to the Capital Wing bookings website.