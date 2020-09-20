WWII B-17 Bomber plane leaves Hanover Airport

The World War II B-17 Bomber, named the Sentimental Journey, is parked on the tarmac at Hanover County Municipal Airport.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents got the chance to witness a piece of living history one last time on Sunday. The WWII B-17 Bomber is leaving after spending a week at the Hanover County Municipal Airport.

This particular plane, called the Sentimental Journey, is one of the last five of its kind still flying. It was built in 1944 and flew various missions during the war.

The B-17 Bomber was in Hanover to educate the public and honor WWII veterans.

Hanover resident Rodney Gill and his family visited the airport on Sunday to take a tour of the bomber. “We saw where the bombs, where the gunners sit, I think that was probably the coolest part for them,” Gill said.

“To see where they actually fly the plane from, it was tight in there so it was interesting to see what they had to go through you know, flying that plane back in the day.”

LATEST HEADLINES: