Hanover deputies warn of check fraud after mail stolen from church

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Hanover say there is a possibility that checks sent to a county church were stolen and later cashed by an unknown suspect.

According to deputies, an increase of mail theft and check fraud incidents targeting churches have occurred throughout the Richmond area. In regards to this incident, the county sheriff’s office say personal checks mailed to the church were never received.

The county used this incident to remind residents of identity theft/mail fraud prevention tips:

Contact your local post office and inquire about informed and/or select-delivery options (stop your weekend mail delivery, starting with Friday).

Pick up your mail promptly after delivery—never leave it sitting out and visible in public areas. If you regularly receive checks, credit cards or other negotiable items, consider using a PO Box.

Deposit outgoing mail at a Post Office or a blue U.S. Postal Service collection box, or give it directly to your mail carrier.

Consult with your local Postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes, including the availability of locked centralized or curbside mailboxes

Encourage faith community members to shred all pre-approved credit card applications, loan applications, voided checks, and bank statements before throwing them in the trash.

Encourage faith community members to monitor their credit, all credit card statements, and bank statements on a regular basis.

If identify theft is suspected, contact all of your credit card companies,your bank, and all three major credit bureaus and ask them to place a fraud alert on your credit report.

Contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6110.

