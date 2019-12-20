1  of  2
Hanover Fire-EMS ambulance involved in crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County Fire-EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Friday morning in Henrico County.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Hungary Road.

A Hanover Fire spokesperson said an ambulance that was transporting a person to the hospital was hit on the front driver-side quarter panel by an oncoming vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.

The ambulance patient was transferred to a Henrico Fire crew who continued to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by Henrico Police.

