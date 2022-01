HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hanover County Saturday.

Crews arrived to the 3400 block of Crown Hill Road around 6:30 a.m. where they saw fire coming from the side of the house. Firefighters said they had the fire marked under control by 7:44 a.m.

Hanover Fire said there were no injuries, but four residents were displaced as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.