HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews in Hanover County and Henrico County are feeling the heat as they respond to an increasing number of car fires over the past couple of years.

In Hanover County, the Fire and EMS Department reported 83 vehicle fires so far in 2023. In 2022, crews responded to about 60 vehicle fires — which was 25% higher than the number of vehicle fires in 2021.

So far this year, the Henrico County Division of Fire has reported 153 vehicle fires after having recorded an average of 150 per year previously.

According to the department, passenger vehicles accounted for most of the fires in Henrico — with 43 reported this year. 17 vehicle fires were caused by mobile property vehicles, 12 were road freight or transport vehicles, 9 were off road vehicles or heavy equipment and two were recreational vehicles.

Neither department has reported any electric car fires yet, but when the time comes, they say crews will be ready to put them out.

Doug Reynolds, a Henrico Fire battalion chief, said most of their vehicle fires happen during crashes.

“It’s doesn’t take much for a small fire to get to be a big fire,” Reynolds said.

According to Reynolds, putting out vehicle fires can be daunting and dangerous for anyone.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised just how dangerous a car fire can be,” said Reynolds. “That smoke is very, very toxic and can be very, very poisonous.”

The Hanover Fire and EMS Department said some of the causes of vehicle fires include overheating, fuel system leaks, electrical system failure, vehicle accidents and poor maintenance.

If your vehicle catches fire while you are driving, Hanover Fire advises to:

Pull over as quickly as you can when it is safe.

Once you have stopped, turn off the engine if possible.

Get everyone out of the burning vehicle and don’t return to it while it is burning.

Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning vehicle and well away from traffic.

If you think there is a fire under the hood or trunk, do not open it. This could cause the fire to grow.

Do not try to fight the fire yourself.

Call 911.

For vehicle fire prevention, Hanover Fire advises to:

Perform regular maintenance on your vehicle or take it to a professional mechanic. If you notice any leakage or your car seems to be running improperly, have it checked out.

If you need to transport gasoline, only use a certified, sealed gas can and only transport a small amount. Always keep a window open for ventilation when you transport gas.

Never transport gas cans or propane tanks in the passenger area of a vehicle. They should always go in the trunk or the back of a pickup.

Never park a vehicle where flammable items can touch the catalytic converter or exhaust system and start a fire. A catalytic converter can reach temperatures of 600 degrees under normal conditions