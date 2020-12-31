Hanover High School to welcome students back for in-person learning on Jan. 4

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover High School will re-open its doors for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4, the first day back for students after winter break.

Hanover County Public Schools transitioned all high school students to virtual learning back on Dec. 12 after seeing a spike in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 inside the school.

“We will reopen Hanover High School for in-person instruction with the rest of the school division on Monday, January 4,” said Dr. Michael Gill, Hanover Public Schools superintendent, in a statement. “As we shared with you earlier this month, the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases at HHS led to significant staffing issues that constrained our ability to continue offering face-to-face learning. Following the week of remote learning and Winter Break, those staffing limitations have been resolved, and we are able to resume face-to-face instruction.”

Gill noted that the school system will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers as students return to the classroom and will transition back to virtual learning if needed.

“The decision to suspend in-person instruction at HHS temporarily was not made lightly, and it serves as a profound reminder that our ability to offer face-to-face learning is fragile given the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gill said. “We must all stay vigilant in mitigating the spread of the virus.”

The winter sports season also begins on Jan. 4, the four high schools in Hanover (Hanover, Deep Run, Atlee and Lee-Davis) will participate.