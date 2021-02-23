Hanover investigators still collecting info from fatal head-on crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A head-on crash that left a 67-year-old man dead Monday evening is still under investigation according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Anthony Field, 67, of Columbia, Va. died at the scene after his 2006 Toyota sedan was hit head-on by a 2011 Jeep on the 14600 block of Clazemont Road around 5:50 Monday.

The Jeep was traveling northbound and crossed the center double line rounding a curve. That’s when it collided with Fields and his Toyota.

The five occupants of the Jeep were taken to a local hospital. Three of them had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.