Hanover police asking for help locating missing man

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Thirty-six-year-old John Hampton Elliott was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans and was reported missing on March 1. Deputies believe he is driving a blue 2008 Chevy Impala with Virginia tags UNA-5699. Elliott is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the location of Elliott are asked to contact the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 Tips app.