Hanover police investigating fatal crash from Saturday night

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what caused a single-car accident at the intersection of Creighton Road and Sledd Lane that killed one person.

Police arrived at the scene on February 13 at 10:17 p.m. Jacinto Joseph Thompson, 42, of Richmond was found dead behind the wheel of his 2020 Buick, which officers believe was traveling east on Creighton, drifted to the right side of the road, overcorrected and crashed head-on into a ditch.

Nobody else was in Thompson’s vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Hanover Sheriff’s Office has extended its thoughts and prayers to Thompson’s family.