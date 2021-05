RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning that individual residents are at risk for cyberattacks.

In one common scam, criminals email you a familiar-looking document. The attachment asks for a username and password.

Once you give it to them, the criminal already has your info and can use it to log you into other sites.

Avoid opening attachments from senders you don’t know, and familiarize yourself with common cyberattacks. You can find help from the FTC and DHS.