Hanover Schools 2020-21 proposed calendar open for public comment

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools has posted the proposed calendar for the 2020-21 school year for public comment.

Highlights include the first day of school, which has been proposed as the day after Labor Day, Sept. 8, 2020. Winter Break starts on Dec. 21, 2020. Classes start back on Jan. 4, 2021.

The last day of school under the proposed calendar is June 17, 2021. See the full calendar here.

Parents and guardians are asked to submit comments or questions through email by Wed., Dec. 4. A contact link and more information can be found here.