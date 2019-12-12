Hanover Schools hosting session for college students interested in teaching

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Schools wants to speak with current college students who might be interested in teaching.

The district is hosting the information session for students currently earning a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree. It’s set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2020 at the Hanover School Board office in Ashland.

All are welcome to attend, but those who are pursuing Mathematics, Science, English and World Language majors are encouraged to attend.

Registration is required before the event. More information can be found here.