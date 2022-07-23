HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A school supply drive, organized by the Hanover Youth Services Council (HYSC), is beginning next month to help in need students get back to school.

Drop box locations in Ashland, Mechanicsville, Hanover, Montpelier, and Rockville have been set up to accept pens, pencils, erasers, markers, and scissors for students in need around the county. You can see all the donation sites on the event page.

The collection boxes will be up through August 23. The HYSC will also run an in-person collection at the Kroger on 9351 Atlee Road in Mechanicville on August 4.

The school supplies will be distributed to in-need students by Hanover County school guidance counselors.