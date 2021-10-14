Hanover seeks public input on county redistricting

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County has announced a series of public meetings to be held in advance of a redistricting effort spurred by the 2020 census.

The redistricting will effect the magisterial districts from which members of the board of supervisors are elected, but the County emphasized that school districts will not be affected in any way by the process.

This map shows Hanover County’s current magisterial districts. (Map courtesy of Hanover County.)

Meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

Monday, Oct. 25, 6:00-7:30 PM – Patrick Henry High School

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6:00-7:30 PM – Atlee High School

Thursday, Oct. 28, 6:00-7:30 PM – Hanover High School

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 6:00-7:30 PM – Mechanicsville High School

The U.S. and Virginia Constitutions require electoral districts to be equal in population (within a 2.5 percent margin of error), and so boundaries are adjusted every ten years following the release of census data.

This year, census data showed that while some districts have held steady, adjustments will be needed in many places.

Census data shows some districts in Hanover have ballooned in size relative to others. (Data courtesy of Hanover County.)

The biggest relative gains were in the Chickahominy district, which includes much of Mechanicsville, a rapidly growing commercial center in the greater Richmond area.