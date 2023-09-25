LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has announced a warning, asking the public not to swim in an upper section of Lake Anna due to a dangerous algae bloom.

The department said on Friday, Sept. 22, that the Upper Pamunkey, along with the Upper and Middle sections of North Anna Branch of Lake Anna in Louisa County, is experiencing a harmful algae bloom.

Due to the algae, residents and visitors have been advised to avoid swimming in this specific area of the lake until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels.

Harmful algae bloom announced in Lake Anna by the Virginia Department of Health (Virginia Department of Health)

Anyone looking to check the current status of the algae can do so on the Harmful Algal Bloom Map on the department’s website.