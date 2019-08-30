‘Harmful’ algae bloom detected in Henrico County’s Wyndham Lake

A potentially harmful algae bloom has been detected at another local lake. Residents in Henrico County were notified Friday that ‘Cyanobacteria,’ also known as ‘blue-green’ algae, was found in Wyndham Lake.

The lake is located on Wyndham Lake Drive between Shady Grove Elementary School and Bradington View.

‘Cyanobacteria’ is capable of producing toxins harmful to humans and pets. The Virginia Department of Health and Henrico County Public Works have recommended the Wyndham Foundation and The Dominion Club not use the Wyndham Lake water for irrigation until the absence of toxins is confirmed.

“Please remember that scums, if produced by Cyanobacteria may potentially contain toxins,” reads a letter that was recently sent to area residents. “Avoid contact with scums, discolored water, and dead fish. Pets and children are more vulnerable to HAB toxins than adults. ‘When in Doubt – Stay Out.’

“Awareness signs for residents to avoid contact with these areas will be posted at Wyndham Lake, Otter Pond Park and the Shady Grove Elementary School Wetlands.”

Earlier this week, Virginia health officials advised against entering the Wilcox Lake at Lee Memorial Park in Petersburg “due to a bloom of potentially harmful algae.” That advisory came a week after a harmful algae bloom was confirmed at Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County.

The potential dangers of algae blooms made headlines earlier this summer amid reports of multiple dogs dying after being exposed to it while swimming.

