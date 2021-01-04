HCA Virginia adjusts visitation policies for area hospitals and emergency centers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – To help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep front line personnel and patients safe, HCA Virginia announced adjustments to the visitation policy at a few area hospitals and emergency care facilities.

The changes include: No visitors in the ER except for one adult guardian for pediatric patients, one adult visitor for the duration of a laboring mother’s stay, one adult visitor per day for mother-baby patients and pediatric patients, and only one legal guardian allowed for overnight stays with pediatric patients (NICU and c-section moms are excluded).

Chippenham Hospital, Johnston Willis Hospital, John Randolph Medical Center, Swift Creek ER and TriCities ER are the facilities where these new policies have taken effect.

These new policies went into effect over Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. HCA Virginia is asking all other visitors to defer their visit at this point in time.

The changes are made as the number of cases of COVID-19 across Virginia continue to rise.