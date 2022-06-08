RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — HCA Virginia and the Galen College of Virginia celebrated the grand opening of a new campus in Richmond Tuesday night.

The brick and mortar campus will be 35,000-square-foot and includes the HCA Virginia’s Center for Clinical Advancement. The partnership between HCA Virginia and the Galen College of Virginia aims to help expand access to nursing education and begin teaching the next generation of nurses to address critical workforce needs.

The opening was attended by the First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin as well as several other elected officials such as Senator Ghazala Hashmi, Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg, Delegate Rodney Willett and Delegate Betsy Carr.

“We are a family that has such admiration for the healthcare industry,” Youngkin said. “We have such incredible compassion for what the healthcare industry has been through. Never before did we dream that nurses and doctors and the entire infrastructure that supports them would be put to task like they’ve been over the last two years.”

Galen College of Nursing’s Richmond location is the fourth new campus since Galen joined HCA Healthcare in 2020.

The first class of students began virtual courses in March 2022 and in-person instruction will begin in July 2022.